Delta Rae at Rock City Cake Company

Indie band-turned-major label band-turned-indie band Delta Rae performs tonight at Rock City Cake Company in Charleston.

 Courtesy photo

Indie/Americana band Delta Rae performs tonight at Rock City Cake Company on Capitol Street in Charleston. The band had a hit on rock radio and adult alternative stations in 2013 with “If I Loved You,” but couldn’t seem to find a permanent musical home. After signing to a major label, the band decided to return to its independent roots and raised over $400,000 through crowdfunding to compete its next several records. Local indie band The Parachute Brigade will open. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18. For more information, call 681-265-9154 or visit rockcitycakeco.com

