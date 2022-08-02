Dinosaurs invade Huntington this weekend Staff reports Aug 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Dinosaur Adventure roars into Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena this weekend. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dinosaur Adventure roars into Mountain Health Arena, in Huntington, this weekend, bringing a variety of prehistoric thrills and experiences for the young.The event features moving, life-sized dinosaur creations, as well fossil hunting, themed obstacle courses and more.Hours for Dinosaur Adventure are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.Tickets start at $25 for adults and $35 for children 2 to 12 years-old. Children under two are free. For information or to order tickets, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News AP Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill AP Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena Multifest takes over Charleston this weekend Dinosaurs invade Huntington this weekend Gazette-Mail editorial: Special session disaster shows Justice rushed Rapper Kevin Gates performs in Charleston Saturday Manchin touts Mountain Valley Pipeline completion as part of budget bill deal Jack Bernard: Now if only Manchin, Sinema would end the filibuster . . . (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday