Director casting for all African-American play at the Alban Arts Center

Not a lot of plays — here or anywhere else — center around the lives of African-Americans, but Stuart Frazier wants to change that.
“I don’t want to wait for someone else to do that for me,” he said. “I want it to be handed to me. I want to make art in my own way.”
He hopes others feel the same way.
The director is auditioning actors for “The Colored Museum,” by Tony Award-winner George C. Wolfe, at 1 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center.
“It’s a sort of satirical, dramatic and musical play dealing with stereotyping within the black community, dealing with culture and black identity,” Frazier said. “It explores what it means to be African-American in contemporary America.”
He added that, aside from the subject material, “The Colored Museum” is not a typical play. The structure doesn’t follow a specific story arc. The play has things to say, but it does that through a series of vignettes or “exhibits.”
It’s a challenging and complex play intended to create dialog.
“I think ‘The Colored Museum’ will open up a lot of conversations and maybe some uncomfortable ones,” Frazier said. “I think there’s something there, regardless of your race, and that everyone has a stake in those conversations.”
However, the director pointed out it isn’t just a play with ideas.
“The goal, first and foremost, is to put on a great show,” he said.
“The Colored Museum” will use an all African-American cast, which is unusual, though not unheard of. Charleston Light Opera Guild has produced “The Wiz” a few times over the years. Author Aleeshia Watson Lee has staged productions of “Based on a Woo Story” from her book of the same name, including a show during this year’s FestivALL in June.
“I believe there’s a lot of talent out there,” he said. “I’m excited to see who comes out.”
And the director said he needed more talent to realize his vision of the play.
“Originally, the play was set for five actors to play 20-some roles,” Frazier said. “But I’m hoping to cast 10 to 15 people. I want to give more people the opportunity to be in the show.”
Performance dates for “The Colored Museum” are Feb. 21, 22, 23, 28 and 29 and March 1.