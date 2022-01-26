When the pandemic began, theaters dimmed, touring shows shut down and performers went home, wherever that was.
For Disney on Ice skater Chelsea Crozman, she went home to Ottawa, Ontario.
The 26-year-old had only joined Feld Entertainment’s Disney on Ice a few months before. She was in the middle of her first North American tour when she and the rest of her castmates had to pack up their skates.
Speaking over the phone, Crozman said, “It was a sad day when we got the news, but we all knew we’d be coming back.”
It took a while, but Crozman hit the road again with “Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends.” The show opens Thursday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and runs through Sunday afternoon.
In a lot of ways, the Canadian skater is just picking up where she left off, visiting a new city every week, performing before eager crowds and sampling the wares at local coffee houses during her time off the ice.
“I like the seasonal lattes,” she said. “Right now, lavender is everywhere.”
Crozman said her time off was eventful. She took up furniture restoration.
Laughing, Crozman said, “I knew I needed a project while I was home. I needed to do something with my hands. Not being on tour, I was getting really antsy.”
The skater said she found an old couch by the side of the road. She took the couch home, cleaned it up and taught herself how to reupholster.
It turned out pretty good, Crozman said. It could end up being a real hobby, when she’s not on tour.
But being on tour and being on the ice is where Crozman wants to be now. Skating as an ensemble skater for Disney on Ice gives her the chance to keep using the skills she’s been developing since elementary school.
Ice skating is common in Ottawa, but not everyone skates competitively.
Crozman said when she first tried out for Disney on Ice, skating wasn’t the difficult part.
“Portraying a character was the most difficult part,” she said.
For “Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends,” Crozman spends a lot of time on the ice. She plays a villager, a fish and a young student, among other things.
“There’s a lot of motion,” she said. “I’m either out on the ice or changing costumes.”
Crozman loves it.
“It feels really great to be back,” she said. “It’s great to be back and out sharing our performance with audiences.”
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.