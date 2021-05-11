The thaw from the year-long freeze on touring shows because of COVID-19 continues as Disney On Ice brings its “Mickey’s Search Party” to the Charleston Coliseum June 17-20.
The show will feature Mickey Mouse and his pals as they embark on a quest to follow Captain Hook’s treasure map after he attempts to capture Tinker Bell’s magic.
“Mickey’s Search Party” will also include appearances by popular Disney characters including Moana, Buzz Lightyear, Aladdin, the Little Mermaid and more.
Shows will be presented at 7 p.m. June 17; at 3 and 7 p.m. June 18; and at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. both June 19 and June 20.
Performances will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including reduced capacity inside the Charleston Coliseum, socially distanced pod seating for families and small groups, and mandatory face coverings for guests ages 9 and older.
Tickets for Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” are on sale now for Disney on Ice preferred customers. Fans can sign up to be a preferred customer online through www.disneyonice.com. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday. Tickets start at $20.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Charleston Coliseum box office.