Dream Mountain Ranch Bluegrass Festival kicks off Thursday Staff reports Jun 27, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Keller Williams is one of the featured performers at the Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival in Preston County. C. Taylor Crothers | Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival kicks off Thursday night in Preston County for four days of jam-friendly progressive bluegrass.Performers include Keller and the Keels, Silas Powell, the Kitchen Dwellers and more.Tickets start at $50. For details, visit www.dmblue grass.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival Performer Show Dweller Ticket Keller Silas Powell Preston County Recommended for you Latest News Dream Mountain Ranch Bluegrass Festival kicks off Thursday Chuck Landon: Huff hurls gauntlet at Herd fans Active COVID-19 cases drop in WV Some Hale Street business owners want change in outdoor dining street closure Martina McBride cooking up a busy summer AP Justices side with doctors convicted in pain pill schemes Youth soccer: WVFC 2004 shuts out Pittsburgh FC 5-0 to advance to semis Everclear founder enjoying life's latest act Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people