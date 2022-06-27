Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Keller and the Keels

Keller Williams is one of the featured performers at the Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival in Preston County.

 C. Taylor Crothers | Courtesy photo

The Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival kicks off Thursday night in Preston County for four days of jam-friendly progressive bluegrass.

Performers include Keller and the Keels, Silas Powell, the Kitchen Dwellers and more.

Tickets start at $50. For details, visit www.dmblue grass.com.

