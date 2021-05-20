Charleston continues to see the return of outdoor activities.
On the heels of last year’s success, the city is again partnering with local radio stations 97.5 WQBE and Electric 102.7 (WVSR) for a series of free drive-in movies at the Big Lots parking lot on Patrick Street.
Films include “Frozen 2” on June 9, “Moana” on July 7 and “Godzilla vs. Kong" on Aug. 4. Films will be shown at 9 p.m. and preceded by a 30-minute cartoon.
Parking opens 90 minutes before each film, and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Following in the taillights of the city’s drive-in movie series, the Rod Run & Doo Wop will be driving back to Kanawha Boulevard Oct. 7-9.
The car show has been an autumn mainstay in Charleston since its inception in 2005, but like most other events in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
A schedule of events for the three-day show for car fans, car collectors, and the car curious hasn’t been completed by organizers, but vehicle registration for the car show begins May 29.
This year’s Rod Run & Doo Wop is limited to the first 500 vehicles, and pre-registration is required. Registration is $25.
For information about the Rod Run & Doo Wop, call 304-543-6021 or visit www.charlestonwvcarshow.org.