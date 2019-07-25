Drums Across the Tri-State returns to Laidley Field Monday beginning at 6 p.m. The show features drum and bugle corps from across the country and includes performances by The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps from Arizona, Madison Scouts from Wisconsin, the Sacramento Mandarins and the Pacific Crest Drum Bugle Corps from California, the Seattle Cascades Drum Corps from Washington, and the Phantom Regiment from Illinois. Tickets to the show start at $22. For information, call 317-275-1212 or visit https://www.dci.org/events/2019-drums-across-the-tri-state.
Drums Across the Tri-State to thunder in Monday
