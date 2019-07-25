You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Drums Across the Tri-State to thunder in Monday

20190725-gm-drums1
Buy Now

Drums Across the Tri-State is for marching band fans and people who love percussion and brass.

 Courtesy photo

Drums Across the Tri-State returns to Laidley Field Monday beginning at 6 p.m. The show features drum and bugle corps from across the country and includes performances by The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps from Arizona, Madison Scouts from Wisconsin, the Sacramento Mandarins and the Pacific Crest Drum Bugle Corps from California, the Seattle Cascades Drum Corps from Washington, and the Phantom Regiment from Illinois. Tickets to the show start at $22. For information, call 317-275-1212 or visit https://www.dci.org/events/2019-drums-across-the-tri-state.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Today July 25, 2019

Baker, John - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Campbell, Darlene Smith - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hudnall, Judy Virginia - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Joslin, Marilyn Vorholt - 1 p.m., Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Linkenhoker, Juanita J. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Schafstall, Patricia - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, Rosey Lee - 2 p.m., Legg Cemetery, Hico.