The Legacy Reunion of Earth, Wind & Fire Alumni will bring classic 70s funk and R&B to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Oct. 1.

Through the 1970s, Earth, Wind & Fire was an R&B and pop powerhouse, charting dozens of hits, among them top songs like “September,” “Let’s Groove” and “Shining Star.”

The Legacy Reunion of Earth, Wind & Fire is made up of past members of the band, which is also on tour in 2022.

Tickets to The Legacy Reunion of Earth, Wind & Fire are $39, $68 and $110.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available through the Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster.

