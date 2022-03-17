Earth, Wind & Fire Alumni coming to Charleston Staff reports Mar 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Legacy Reunion of Earth, Wind & Fire Alumni will bring classic 70s funk and R&B to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Oct. 1.Through the 1970s, Earth, Wind & Fire was an R&B and pop powerhouse, charting dozens of hits, among them top songs like “September,” “Let’s Groove” and “Shining Star.”The Legacy Reunion of Earth, Wind & Fire is made up of past members of the band, which is also on tour in 2022.Tickets to The Legacy Reunion of Earth, Wind & Fire are $39, $68 and $110.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available through the Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Pro Wrestling Conquest takes The Mane Event 'To The Moon!' top story WV Health Right opens CommUNITY Wellness Center on West Side top story Rare crayfish gain 446 miles of lifesaving stream habitat to aid in recovery Eric Engle: Coal's comeback is greatly exaggerated (Opinion) top story Appalachian Power proposes $12.3 million rate hike to cover infrastructure costs WVU women's basketball: Search on for Carey's successor Kathleen Stoll: Kids' mental health going unaddressed (Opinion) WV COVID-19 cases continue to drop Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing