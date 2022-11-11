West Virginian culture is significant. It lies in events like theWest Virginia teacher strike. One can taste it in the hot dogs and pepperoni rolls, and see it in the tradition of independent pro-wrestling in Appalachia.
Emily Hilliard’s new book, “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia” explores contemporary folklife in the Mountain State.
“I’m really looking at how folklife, which is often coded as being antiquated and static particularly in a place like Appalachia, is actually dynamic and contemporary,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard’s book draws from her work as a West Virginia State Folklorist and founding director of the West Virginia Folklife program.
“I think of folklore as the art of everyday life, it’s something that everyone has and is a part of. So it could be the twist that you add to a family recipe, the way you adorn your lawn, the songs you sing at church or around a campfire. It’s part of the creative expression of everyday life and folklorists document and work with communities to sustain those cultural traditions.”
As a West Virginia State Folklorist, she interviewed a lot of traditional artists and practitioners around the state: quilters, fiddlers, neon sign makers, Indian foodways practitioners, hot dog slingers, woodworkers, midwives, ginseng diggers, forest farmers and herbalists. Pictures, videos and recordings from almost all of those interviews are available in the West Virginia folklife archive at West Virginia University.
The chapter about independent pro-wrestling in her new book might be one of her favorites. Many of the wrestlers she spoke with identify as storytellers.
“These stories are getting unfolded and told every week in the wrestling ring by local wrestlers who call themselves workers but are essentially performers, it’s almost like a vernacular theater,” she said.
In her book she writes that this tradition predates the founding of the state of West Virginia in 1863 and that wrestling “emerged out of 19th century carnival and vaudeville performance and constituted an important part of the first live television programming in the state.”
Overall, she hopes that readers will take away from her book a new meaning of West Virginia’s folklife for the benefit of the deserving communities who shaped this exquisite yet hardy culture.
“I want to convey the importance of community-based culture or folklife for those communities who practice them and how those are not necessarily static or backwards looking traditions,” she said. “Folklife often gets coded as the old-timey ways but actually it’s really about creating new traditions and watching how traditions evolve, and shaping those traditions so they are strategies for community life in the future.”
“Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia” is available now forpreorderfrom the University of North Carolina Press as a paperback, hardcover or e-book. A list of events for the book can be foundhere.