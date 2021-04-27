Emmy winner and television icon Ed Asner returns Friday and Saturday to the Alban Arts Center, in St. Albans, with his touring political comedy, “God Help Us!”
The show was previously performed with the 91-year-old actor at the Alban Arts Center in 2019.
Asner is best known for his long-running role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spin-off series, “Lou Grant.” Asner played the character for 12 years, winning five Emmy Awards along the way. He has won seven Emmys in his career.
Following “Lou Grant,” Asner remained a prolific performer for decades, appearing in dozens of films and television shows or lending his voice to cartoons and video games.
To contemporary audiences, he’s arguably more recognized as the voice of Carl Fredricksen from Pixar’s Academy Award-winning film, “Up!”
“God Help Us!” stars Asner as God, who acts as moderator and judge between two political pundits debating the state of America. The pundits are played by Alban Arts Center directors Adam Bryan and Marlette Carter.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults or $25 for students and seniors. Seating is limited due to COVID safety precautions.
For more information, call 304-721-8896 or visit www.onthestage.com/alban-arts-center.
“God Help Us!” contains mild language and adult topics.