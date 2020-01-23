Bulletin Board: Jan. 23, 2020

Hot cocoa hike
The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District and the Huntington Museum of Art will sponsor a Hot Cocoa Hike at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the Nature Trails at the Huntington Museum of Art. Hot cocoa and a nature-based craft will follow the hike. There is no charge and the entire family is encouraged to participate. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954 or HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn at cdearborn@hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
WWI Smithsonian Institution exhibit and movieKanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St., will feature the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies for Libraries,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Also watch the related Peter Jackson film, “They Shall Not Grow Old.” Learn more about America’s involvement in the war and this historic time. The program is for adults.
St. Albans Coin Club meeting on Monday
The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. For information, call 304-727-4062.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.