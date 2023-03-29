Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

 Dru Hill | Courtesy photo

Dru Hill will be the headline performer for the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration at the State Capitol Complex.

In honor of their 25th anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget.

