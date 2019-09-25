Fall in the forest with Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins

The Mountain State Forest Festival returns to Elkins this weekend to usher in the autumn season. The festival, which opens Saturday morning and continues until next weekend, includes “The Strongest Man in the Forest” competition, a chili cook-off, live entertainment, crafts and more. The festival also includes a performance Saturday night by five-time Grammy winner Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. The show is at 7 p.m. in the Myles Center of Davis & Elkins College. Tickets are $35. For information, visit forestfestival.com.