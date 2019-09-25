You are the owner of this article.
Fall in the forest with Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins

Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives headline the entertainment this weekend at the Mountain State Forest Festival, in Elkins.

 Courtesy photo

The Mountain State Forest Festival returns to Elkins this weekend to usher in the autumn season. The festival, which opens Saturday morning and continues until next weekend, includes “The Strongest Man in the Forest” competition, a chili cook-off, live entertainment, crafts and more. The festival also includes a performance Saturday night by five-time Grammy winner Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. The show is at 7 p.m. in the Myles Center of Davis & Elkins College. Tickets are $35. For information, visit forestfestival.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Chapman, Julie - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Compton, Ronald - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Gillespie, Virginia - 2 p.m., Tennerton United Methodist Church, Tennerton.

Mossor, Penny - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Null, Delbert - 11 a.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Overbaugh, Aarron - 2 p.m., Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Mt. Nebo.

Ramsey, John - 12:30 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Romine, Carol - 11 a.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Shafer, Gary - 7 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Spade, Norvell - 5 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.