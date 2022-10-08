While the temperatures are cooling, our houses become warmer, and our clothes become longer, we ask what is there to do now? It may seem as though there isn’t much, since it may be harder to get out and about during freezing mornings and chilly evenings. Turns out, there is more going on than one might think.
Trunk or treat is a great way to get out and snatch some candy early before Halloween. Many places like Elk River Church of Nazarene, Point Harmony Elementary, Maranatha Fellowship Church and Kelly’s Dance Studio are hosting this event during October.
If you don’t want to go out and dress up, there’s always the Bat Night Bonfire at Kanawha State Forest. They’re hosting an informative talk about our native bat species Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., and are providing s’mores and refreshments.
If these things don’t catch your eye, then what about a scary attraction to walk during these dark nights?
There are plenty of haunted trails to walk throughout West Virginia, such as Bloody Mary’s Nightmare at Fear On The Farm. Filled with horrifying rooms, multiple atmospheres, mediums and terrain will surely make you jump. The St. Albans Haunted Trail starts up Oct. 14, filled with twist and turns you wouldn’t want to miss.
A hotspot in West Virginia is the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum Haunted House, where a demented doctor has brought his patients nightmares to life.
There’s more than just tricks being offered since there are sweeter events going on this season.
Festivities about West Virginia such as the Buffalo Octoberfest Oct. 15, might be something for you. They have kids inflatables, music, pony rides, apple butter making and free admission and parking.
At Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is the Boo Gobble Jingle craft fair. Here they provide a variety of vendors for holiday shopping and baked goods to eat for lunch.
Things take a turn at the Clay Center, as they host “Murder in the Museum: Mothman Mayhem” on Oct. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This interactive murder mystery game might peak an eye for anyone over the age of 21 to put their critical thinking skills to good use.
There’s tricks, treats and events for you to have a spooky Halloween this month so go out and enjoy it!