Finishing off pumpkin season at Gritt's

If you’re maybe done with the Halloween season, send it off for good at Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo for the annual pumpkin smash. Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., admission gets you into the farm to lay waste to the remaining pumpkins. The day includes pumpkin pie, donut eating contests and pumpkin beer. The smash continues until 7 p.m. or maybe until all the pumpkins are gone. General admission is $12.75. Seniors are $6.50. Children 2 and under free. For information, call 304-937-2565 or visit grittsfarm.com