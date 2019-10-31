Finishing off pumpkin season at Gritt's

20191031-gm-bbpumpkinsmash
Buy Now

Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo takes a novel approach to getting rid of its extra pumpkins.

 Courtesy photo

If you’re maybe done with the Halloween season, send it off for good at Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo for the annual pumpkin smash. Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., admission gets you into the farm to lay waste to the remaining pumpkins. The day includes pumpkin pie, donut eating contests and pumpkin beer. The smash continues until 7 p.m. or maybe until all the pumpkins are gone. General admission is $12.75. Seniors are $6.50. Children 2 and under free. For information, call 304-937-2565 or visit grittsfarm.com

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, October 31, 2019

Carter, Ethel - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Gillispie, Charles - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Higginbotham, Linzy - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Meadows, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Myers, Linda - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Payne, Patricia - 11 a.m., Centralia Cemetery, Centralia.                               