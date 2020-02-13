LoveFest
Friday night, John Inghram’s “Lovefest” returns to the Charleston Coliseum with music from The Sea, The Sea; The Kind Thieves; and a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald by the Bob Thompson Unit with vocalist Shayla Leftridge.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 the day of the show.
All proceeds go to benefit West Virginia Health Right and the HOPE program.
‘Three Things’ next week
Speaker series “Three Things” returns to the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center on Court Street Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for season five.
The first episode presents retired police officer turned realtor/author Duke Jordan; Selina Midkiff, director of the Appalachian Children’s Chorus; and West Virginia Arts, Culture and History Curator/Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door.
For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.
‘The Moth’ coming to Charleston
Acclaimed storytelling radio show and podcast “The Moth” comes to the Culture Center Theater in Charleston on March 5 with “A More Perfect Union: The Moth Mainstage.”
This is a curated show featuring five storytellers who’ve developed and shaped their stories with Moth directors.
Tickets are $30. For more information, visit themoth.org.
Megadeth in Huntington in October
Metal giants Megadeth and Lamb of God are coming to Mountain Health Arena (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena) in Huntington on Oct. 23.
The tour also includes Trivium and In Flames.
Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.
For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Bela Fleck returns to Charleston
Banjo superstar Bela Fleck and the Flecktones come to the Clay Center on May 24.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and start at $34.50. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit the claycenter.org.
‘River of Hope’ premieres Saturday
Locally produced drama “River of Hope” premieres Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater.
Showings are at 2 and 6 p.m.
The film is about how former slave Mary Barnes Cabell and her children founded the first college for African American in West Virginia.
Tickets are $6 for the 2 p.m. matinee and $10 at 6 p.m. VIP tickets are also available.
For information, visit face book.com/RiverofHopeWV.