HUNTINGTON — Superfans will come together on the Marshall University campus this weekend to celebrate their love of pop culture at HerdCon.

Free to the public and hosted by the Marshall Libraries department, most of the HerdCon activities will take place at the Memorial Student Center and the John Deaver Drinko Library, both located on the Marshall University campus. The festivities start with a preview day on Friday, March 24, beginning at 1 p.m., and the main event happens on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

