Outer Rim Praxeum Lightsaber School instructor Lady Malice gives a demonstration to people during Marshall University’s 2022 HerdCon pop culture convention. The 2023 event is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.
Emma Dittebrand, of East Bank, W.Va., cosplaying as Patrick Bateman from "American Psycho," (right) and Mckyna Marion, of Charleston, cosplaying as a reaper nurse from "Dark Deception," cross over the Memorial Student Center plaza together during Marshall University's 2022 HerdCon. The 2023 event is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.
Penelope Hess, cosplaying as Sundrop (left), Alena Spearman, cosplaying as GeorgeNotFound, and Jesse Tyler, cosplaying as DreamXD, pose for photos together outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's 2022 HerdCon. The 2023 event is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.
HUNTINGTON — Superfans will come together on the Marshall University campus this weekend to celebrate their love of pop culture at HerdCon.
Free to the public and hosted by the Marshall Libraries department, most of the HerdCon activities will take place at the Memorial Student Center and the John Deaver Drinko Library, both located on the Marshall University campus. The festivities start with a preview day on Friday, March 24, beginning at 1 p.m., and the main event happens on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
This year’s HerdCon will feature a games station, cosplay events, more than 200 vendors, food trucks, fencing and lightsaber battles, panel discussions by special guests and much more. HerdCon is open to all who wish to attend, from students to the general public.
Monica Brooks is the dean of University Libraries at Marshall and one of the main organizers of HerdCon — which is just one of many special events the library hosts throughout the year.
“Actually, we have about a program a week at the University Libraries at Marshall for the students on campus, but HerdCon is probably our biggest event,” Brooks said. “At other times throughout the year, though, we will host a movie night, gaming night, trivia night, and the HerdCon committee will put on a few activities as well. Due to the stress of this time of year, our librarians will also host Wellness Week, where they help the students to de-stress after spring break is over and the last part of the school year approaches.”
The HerdCon concept and initial planning all came to fruition when the first convention took place in 2019.
“For this generation of students, over the last couple of years, HerdCon has become a large component of their social lives,” Brooks said. “A lot of them dress up into various characters, a lot of them are into anime animation and are in anime clubs and are graphic artists on the side, they like graphic novels in addition to comic books, and with the growing technology happening over the last decade or so, they are into video gaming, too. So, with HerdCon, it is great to do an event where all of those things can converge in one place.”
Brooks has been at Marshall University since 1995, and has seen library technologies develop exponentially. The technologies give librarians more time to expand programming with special events like HerdCon.
“We will have at least 225 vendors at this year’s HerdCon, which includes everything from vendors, artists, guests and their work, demonstrations and more, all of which will be happening at the same time,” Brooks said. “Everything starts with the live podcast on Friday called ‘Sawbones — A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine,’ which is a live presentation hosted by Justin and Dr. Sydnee McElroy. The podcast starts at 1 p.m., and audience members can register for free at www.marshall.edu/herdcon/guests/. Later on Friday, there will be a movie screening in the library and a Story Walk that will be held on campus.”
Saturday is when HerdCon kicks into high gear.
“On Saturday, there will be a pub crawl and a trivia night for students and adult guests from the public who are 21 or over, and some unique HerdCon-themed ‘mocktails’ will be created for those that do not drink,” Brooks said. “In the daytime, there will be a demonstration by our Marshall University Fencing Club at 10:30 a.m. and a Lightsaber School demonstration at 11:30 a.m. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, we will feature live music on the outdoor Memorial Student Center Plaza Stage. At 6:30 p.m., we will have our talent show, and in the 2nd floor Upper Game Room, multiple games will be running, hosted by various game masters from 4 to 8 p.m. And, all of this is open to the general public as well.”
Last year’s HerdCon event drew over 1,500 people, and that number is expected to grow in 2023 as word gets out across the Tri-State that it all happens for free in Huntington this weekend.