You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

September's Streetfest to offer games, music Saturday on Capitol Street

20190905-gm-duelingpianos1

Dueling Pianos headline Saturday’s Downtown Streetfest in Charleston. The fest will also include activities for the kids, pop-up stores and more.

 Courtesy photo

September’s Downtown Streetfest is Saturday on Capitol Street, following the Funeral Parade at 5:30 p.m. The family friendly street festival will have activities and games for the kids, live music and more. The event is free to the public and continues until 9 p.m.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today for Thursday, September 5, 2019

Hill, Earle - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. 

Saddler, Clinton - 11 a.m., Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland.

Skeen, Lieselotte- 11 a.m., Lambert - Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Warner, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.