The first spring West Virginia Tattoo Expo will be held at the Marriott Waterfront Place Hotel and Morgantown Event Center this weekend, April 14-16.
There will be over 200 artists from around the U.S. for the three-day event.
Each artist’s work station is inspected and licensed by the Mon County Health Department and the highest level of industry regulations will be maintained during the entire event.
The event is organized and produced by Rocco Cunningham, Harrison County native and a West Virginia University alumnus. Cunningham is a tattoo artist and owner of Pike Street Studios in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
He and the other artists in his shop have been tattooing on the “convention circuit” for several years along the East Coast and in 2013 he decided that West Virginia needed a convention to call their own, thus forming the West Virginia Tattoo Expo. The ninth annual summer Tattoo Expo is planned for Aug. 18-20 at the same location.
The last two years, the Waterfront Place Hotel and Morgantown Event Center hosted the event.
Admittance is $20 per day. A $5 discount is given to anyone with a valid student or military ID. Children 12 years old and younger are free. The expo is a family friendly event.
There will be daily tattoo contests along with a Miss Tattooed West Virginia Pageant, during which ladies will be judged on their tattoos and presentation.
Anyone who wishes to be tattooed may either contact an artist before the event, or come to the expo and get tattooed on the spot. A list of artists attending the event is available here.
