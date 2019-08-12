Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

State Fair of WV schedule: Aug. 12, 2019

Gate admission: $11 for ages 13 and up; children 12 and under free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m. – Draft Horse Halter Class, Bluegrass Bowl

9 a.m. – Donkey and Mule Classes, Blue Grass Bowl

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate No. 5

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland, Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate No. 4

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet, near Gate No. 5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band, strolling the grounds

2 p.m. – Krafty Kids Pintrest Party, West Virginia Building

2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – The Dennis Lee Show, Sprint Center Stage

3 p.m. – Demonstration, Heritage Corner

5:30 p.m. – Twilight Harness Racing, Grandstand

7:30 p.m. – Riley Green, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

