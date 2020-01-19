Things to do today: Jan. 19, 2020

Music
KAYLA MEDLEN AND THREE CHILL: 2 p.m. Free. WV Music Hall of Fame, Second floor, Charleston Town Center.
MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m., Lyle B. Clay Concert Theater, WVU Creative Arts Center, Morgantown. Tickets are $27 in advance. Featuring Glen Phillips, Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown, Chris Barron and Jonathan Something. Hosted by Larry Groce. Call 304-293-7469 or visit mountainstage.org.
Film
“FROZEN II”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Animated. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“HARRIET”: 4 p.m. Adults $6. Children 12 and under $5. Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-6038.
Stage
“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
AUDITIONS FOR “TITUS ADRONICUS”: 6:30 p.m. Free. The Titus Project, 303 West Washington St. Call 304-549-5830.
Etc.
2020 HUNTINGTON RV & BOAT SHOW: Noon to 5 p.m. Adults $8.50. Kids free with paying adult. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.
2020 WEST VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. Adults $12. Seniors and military $8. Children 7 to 12 $7. Children 6 and under free. Selection of new and upcoming vehicles. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-345-1500.