Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

State Fair officials announced the addition of Whiskey Myers, Zach Williams and Riley Green to the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup.

Zach Williams will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 16; Riley Green will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17; and Whiskey Myers will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, Aug. 18. All three concerts begin at 8 p.m. and tickets for each show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Recommended for you