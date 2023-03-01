Hailing from Palestine, Texas, the members of Whisky Myers include Cody Cannon on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, John Jeffers on lead guitar, slide guitar, lap steel guitar and vocals, Cody Tate on lead and rhythm guitar, Jeff Hogg on drums, Tony Kent on percussion and drums and Jamey Gleaves on bass.
Hailing from Palestine, Texas, the members of Whisky Myers include Cody Cannon on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, John Jeffers on lead guitar, slide guitar, lap steel guitar and vocals, Cody Tate on lead and rhythm guitar, Jeff Hogg on drums, Tony Kent on percussion and drums and Jamey Gleaves on bass.
Khris Poage | Courtesy photo
Contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams will perform at the West Virginia State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
State Fair officials announced the addition of Whiskey Myers, Zach Williams and Riley Green to the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup.
Zach Williams will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 16; Riley Green will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17; and Whiskey Myers will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, Aug. 18. All three concerts begin at 8 p.m. and tickets for each show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3.
Tickets are only available via ETIX or by calling 1-800-514-3849 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.