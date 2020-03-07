West Virginia's Ireland preps for 39th annual Irish Spring Festival

Ireland WV
A leprechaun sits on the wall inside the Ireland Community Center along with other Irish Spring Festival memorabilia in Ireland, Lewis County. The town will celebrate the 39th festival from Sunday through March 19.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

If you’re hoping the luck o’ the Irish will find you in the coming year, perhaps you should consider a trip to Ireland. The tiny community in southern Lewis County will celebrate its 39th annual Irish Spring Festival through March 19, the first day of spring.

Festivities kick off Sunday, March 8, with a flag-raising ceremony at noon and a Pot O’ Luck dinner at the Ireland Community Center. Opening ceremonies will be at 7 p.m. March 12. Festivities include an Irish Jig — or square dance — a scavenger hunt, a kite-flying contest, a parade, a harp concert, Irish Road Bowling and more, culminating with a hike to the Blarney Rock to welcome in spring on March 19.

See chart for activities and schedule. For more information, call the Lewis County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-269-7328 or 452-9919.

2020 Irish Spring Festival Schedule of Events

The Irish Spring Festival, presented by the Shamrock Community Educational Outreach Services Club, is March 8-19. Most activities are in and around the Ireland Community Center, located at 65 Community Drive in Ireland. Activities are free; additional costs apply for food, drinks and purchases.

Sunday, March 8

  • 12:15 p.m. — Flag raising ceremony
  • 1 p.m. — Pot O’ Luck Dinner (covered dish dinner)
  • 2:30 p.m. — Psalms of Ireland (gospel sing held at Ireland United Methodist Church)

Thursday, March 12

  • 7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies
  • 7:15 p.m. — King and Queen reception (entertainment by local musicians)

Friday, March 13

  • 7 p.m. — Irish Jig square dance
  • 7 p.m. — Costume contest
  • 8 p.m. — House decoration (winners announced)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Costume contest (winners announced)
  • 9 p.m. — King & Queen coronation

Saturday, March 14

  • 9 a.m. — Scavenger hunt
  • 9:30 a.m. — Kite fly
  • 10:30 a.m. — Intermediate harp workshop
  • 10:30 a.m. — Tour de Shamrock 10.5-mile bike tour
  • 11 a.m. — Foul-shooting contest
  • 11:30 a.m. — Harp concert rehearsal (Ireland UMC)
  • 1 p.m. — Parade
  • 2 p.m. — Harp concert (Ireland UMC)
  • 2:30 p.m. — Road bowling
  • 3 p.m. — Beginners harp workshop (Ireland UMC, harps available)
  • 4 p.m. — Duck race
  • 4:30 p.m. — Budding Shamrocks talent show
  • 6:30 p.m. — Luck o’ the Irish bingo

Sunday, March 15

  • Noon-4 p.m. — Irish food and drinks
  • Noon — Snake Chase 5k walk/run
  • 1 p.m. — Morgantown Dance Studio Irish Dancers (two performances)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Road bowling
  • 2 p.m. — Children’s field day at Mabel’s Field
  • 4:30 p.m. — Fried potato contest

Monday, March 16

  • 6 p.m. — Unicorns, Gremlins & Shmoos pet show

Tuesday, March 17

  • 9 a.m. — Local schoolchildren visit
  • 6 p.m. — Shamrock canvas painting class ($25 per person; call Sharrey at 304-452-8466)

Wednesday, March 18

  • 6 p.m. — Cornhole & stone soup

Thursday, March 19

  • 11:15 p.m. — Ascent to Blarney Rock
  • 11:49 p.m. — Vernal Equinox and declaration of Spring

