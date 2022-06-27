Anyone who says there are no second acts in life has never met Art Alexakis.
Alexakis, front man and founder of alternative rock band Everclear, has certainly had more than two acts to his life.
The singer, who brings Everclear to Charleston Thursday along with The Nixons and Fastball to help kick off the first night of the Sternwheel Regatta, has been a rock singer, a pop star, an addict and a man celebrating his sobriety.
Speaking over the phone from the back of his tour bus, Alexakis said he was on the verge of celebrating 30 years of sobriety.
“That’s coming up on Tuesday,” Alexakis, 60, said. “That’s like, wow. Very exciting.”
Alexakis is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of Everclear’s formation and its first record, “World of Noise,” which has a rougher, grungier sound than “So Much For The Afterglow,” the record that brought them mainstream radio success with songs like “Father of Mine” and “I Will Buy You a New Life.”
The singer laughed at “World of Noise” being called edgy.
“If you listen to the lyrics and the guitar riffs,” he said, “it’s really like a volume one. I was the angry guy, didn’t have a lot of money.”
The kind of things Alexakis sang about when the band started are the things he’s still singing about now, though Everclear’s catalog has increased over the years.
It will probably continue to increase, but maybe not in the same way as before. Alexakis said there wasn’t much of a push for him to record records. He was still interested in songs, but collecting them together in an album didn’t seem to make a lot of sense.
Records can be a lot of work, and they don’t sell the way they used to.
“But I can see us releasing a couple of songs a year,” he said.
Alexakis said Everclear is still invested in rock and roll, which also means touring. That hasn’t gotten any easier with age.
“You wake up and you’re achy,” he said. “You go from the bus to the plane to the motel and you don’t know why you’re hurting.”
But there are times when he enjoys it more now.
“Back then, I didn’t enjoy it. I just wasn’t in a place, psychologically, to enjoy it,” he said.
These days, Alexakis said he doesn’t mind the travel, even if it wears him down. He likes playing in front of crowds, though it’s hard to say how much of that he’ll continue to do.
During the pandemic, Alexakis started work on another act for his life. He began taking college courses in order to become a life coach and counsel those, like himself, who are in recovery.
“That’s just something I’m so excited about,” he said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years.”