The life Barbara Nissman made in West Virginia wasn’t the life she planned, but it was still remarkable.

There was some sadness near the beginning of her long tenure in the mountains, but the acclaimed classical pianist and longtime Greenbrier County resident was jubilant about where she is now. She was thrilled to be among those to be inducted Saturday into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

