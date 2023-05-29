The life Barbara Nissman made in West Virginia wasn’t the life she planned, but it was still remarkable.
There was some sadness near the beginning of her long tenure in the mountains, but the acclaimed classical pianist and longtime Greenbrier County resident was jubilant about where she is now. She was thrilled to be among those to be inducted Saturday into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
While it’s not unique, Nissman is one of the few joining the hall who’s not a native.
Born in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve of 1944, she began playing the piano young but said music wasn’t effortless.
Her talent required hard work and focus.
Nissman cut her musical teeth at The Juilliard School in New York City and then later earned degrees in music from the University of Michigan before embarking on an international career that put her on stage before celebrated orchestras around the world.
All of that happened long before she came to West Virginia.
Nissman got to West Virginia by way of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. That’s where she met the poet Daniel Haberman.
The pianist laughed and said, “Well, that’s a long story, but he’d founded the American Poets’ Corner. We met there and fell in love.”
They were an odd couple, Nissman said. She was a pianist who sometimes had to rehearse roaring modern classical pieces. He was a poet who needed quiet space to gather his thoughts and write.
“You put that together in a noisy city like New York and it doesn’t work,” she said and laughed.
They opted for the quiet of the country and moved to the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, but the winters in the mountains of northern New York were brutal.
That first year married, Nissman said she spent a lot of time on tour.
When she got back, Haberman told her, “It’s too damned cold.”
The couple went in search of warmer mountains, which led them to a little farm in Greenbrier County in 1989.
It was perfect, Nissman said.
“Daniel had his library, and I had my sound studio,” Nissman said.
But no goats or cows, no corn or beans. They were content to cultivate their talents.
The couple lived on the farm together for two years until Haberman died of lymphoma in 1991. He was 58.
“I’m a big city girl,” she said. “I’d never lived in the country, and I didn’t know anyone.”
Nissman could have left and gone back to New York, but she decided to stay and start over.
“I’ve always been a gypsy,” she said. “But this became home. The community became home, and the land healed me.”
That took a while. She still carries her husband’s memory with her, but the quiet life in West Virginia never became retirement. She kept working.
After Haberman’s death, Nissman wrote a book about composer Bela Bartok. She started the Three Oranges record label, devoted to furthering classical music and making it more accessible. She continued to record, tour and has amassed a string of awards and honors including being profiled as one of 23 pianists as part of Steinway’s Hall of Legends.
She was celebrated along with other notables like Sergei Rachmaninoff, Duke Ellington and Billy Joel.
Nissman said that some of her professional friends back in New York have occasionally asked her if she’s still living “in that godforsaken place,” but she laughs about it.
West Virginia has been good to her. Country living has been good for her, and the people have been wonderful.
At 78, Nissman could slow down, but she hasn’t. She still tours and said she’s still learning.
“It’s always, you know, raising the bar,” she said. “It’s never ever the same. Every time I get a different piano, a different audience, different acoustics, I’m different.”
The challenge for her, as always, is the music. It’s still work, but rewarding work.
“It’s the constant challenge of overcoming the self and getting into that special magical zone where the self doesn’t interfere with the magic,” she said. “You need to soar.”
After so many decades, she still rehearses vigorously and considers what it is she’s bringing to an audience.
“You’re going to laugh, but I see myself as just beginning,” she said. “It’s like everything is so new.”
Nissman explained that her life has given her depth to understand the music better. The grief over the loss of her husband gave her the tools to better approach the darkness of composers like Rachmaninoff and come out on the other side.
“I’m so different than I was when I was a young, flashy performer,” she said.
There’s more emotional depth in what she brings to an audience. She doesn’t want to say that she’s a better performer now, just that she offers more and that’s she’s grateful to be able to do that.
“Everything is a gift,” she said.