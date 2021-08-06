FestivALL Charleston will celebrate its 10th year in October with an expanded arts, music and dance festival that will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 17.
FestivFALL usually runs for three days.
The city’s autumn festival officially opens Friday, Oct. 8, but FestivALL’s food-centric Taste-of-ALL, has been added as a pre-FestivFALL event Oct. 2 at Four Points by Sheraton.
Taste-of-ALL will include food, live music and activities for the children.
VIP tickets for Taste-of-ALL go on sale Sept. 2.
FestivFALL will kick off 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8 with Sound Checks at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences and the Grammy nominated roots and soul band, Southern Avenue.
Tickets are $20 and available through the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-3570 or online at theclaycenter.org.
Some highlights during FestivFALL include the return of Glow in the Park to Magic Island Oct. 8, the Harvest Art Fair Oct. 8 and 9 at The Virginian on East Virginia Street, Foam at the Dome Oct. 9, “Mountain Stage” Oct. 10, Three Things Oct. 13, a performance by the West Virginia Dance Company Oct. 14 and Appalachian Artists Collective’s production of “The Tell-Tale Lilac Bush” Oct. 15 and 16.
More details can be found at festivallcharleston.com.
FestivALL will continue to monitor the pandemic and follow current safety guidelines. Events may be adapted as necessary.