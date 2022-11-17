Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

david riffle.png
West Virginia Public Broadcasting | Courtesy photo

Regional artist David Riffle will be featured on a television program debuting next week on West Virginia Public Broadcasting. 

"Finding David Riffle, West Virginia Artist” will focus on Riffle's work, which is suffused with a strong sense of place. Most of his early inspiration came from the area around his home of 25 years, a 60-foot trailer in Poca, where he moved in 1975 after graduating from West Virginia State College. As depicted in his art, this trailer represents a level of security and solitude in a busy, insecure world.

