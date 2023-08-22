As summer draws to a close and the kids settle back into school, it might seem that things are slowing down. But cooler temperatures make those outdoor gatherings so much easier.
Throughout the autumn months, we celebrate the harvest and get together for baked goods, marching bands and maybe a beer or two.
Here are just a few of the festivals to put on your calendar and make plans to attend:
September
- Huntington Music and Arts Festival. Sept. 2 at the Ritter Park Amphitheatre in Huntington. Featuring performances by Adeem the Artist, William Matheny, Dougie Poole, Nordista Freeze, Grownover and more. Advance tickets $20. For information, visit www.hmafestival.com.
- The Great Beckley Beer Festival. Sept. 3 at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Featuring performances by the Redline Band, Hurl Brickbat and The OYB. Tickets $30. For information, visit www.beckleybeerfest.com.
- Culturefest. Sept. 7-10 at the Appalachian South Folklife Center at Pipestem State Park. Workshops and discussions on everything from mushrooms and plants to yoga and sound healing. Featuring performances by Toubab Krewe, Option 22, Rebekah Todd, Gote and many more. Advance tickets for adults start at $22. Advance weekend passes for adults start at $90. For information, visit www.culturefestwv.com.
- Nicholas County Potato Festival. Sept. 8-9 in Summersville. Potato display and auction, eating contests, spud hunt and potato sack races. Featuring performances by Mitch Rossell and Hunter Girl. For information, visit www.nicholascountypotatofestival.com.
- West Virginia Ribfest. Sept. 14-17 at Haddad Riverfront Park. Featuring performances by the Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, Charlie Brown Coasters and more. Free admission. For information, visit www.wvribfest.com.
- Clay County Golden Delicious Festival. Sept. 14-16 on Main Street in Clay. Amusement rides, crafts, contests and more. Featuring performances by Sara Evans, Josh Pantry and Hair Supply. For information, visit www.claygoldendeliciousfestival.org.
- Mothman Festival. Sept. 16-17 at Point Pleasant. Guest speakers, Mothman and cryptid merchandise, food trucks and more. Free admission. For information, visit www.mothmanfestival.com.
- FunktaFest 7. Sept. 16 at Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington. Art, activities, yoga and more. Featuring performances by Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, The Kind Thieves, The MFB, Shelem and more. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.funktafest.com.
- Chapmanville Apple Butter Festival. Sept. 28 in Chapmanville. Live entertainment, a car cruise-in, on-site apple butter making, chili cook-off and more. For information, visit the Apple Butter Festival page on Facebook.
- OktoberWest. Sept. 30. Charleston. Traditional German-style Oktoberfest celebration with beer, food and music. Features performances by Southern Avenue, LowDown Brass Band and Joshua Runyon. Tickets start at $40 (with a beer ticket). For information, visit www.cwvmainstreets.org.
October
- The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival. Oct. 5-8 at Pumpkin Park in Milton. For information, visit www.wvpumpkinpark.com.
- FestivFALL. Oct. 7-14 in Charleston. Variety of art, music and theater events including the Harvest Art Fair, the Three Things Speaker series and more. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
- Fall Fest 2023. Oct. 7 at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston. Vendors, games, tours and more. Free admission. For information, visit www.trans-alleghenylunaticasylum.com.
- West Virginia Black Walnut Festival. Oct. 11-15 in Spencer. Parade and band competition, baking contest, carnival and craft show. For information, visit www.wvblackwalnutfestival.org.
- The 40th Annual ChiliFest. Oct. 14 in Huntington. West Virginia State Chili Championship, sanctioned by the International Chili Society. Free admission. For information, visit www.chilifestwv.com.
- West Virginia Book Festival. Oct. 21 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Workshops, lectures and used book sale. Featuring appearances by fantasy author R.F. Kuang, mystery novelist William Kent Krueger and children’s author Sherri Duskey Rinker. For information, visit www.wvbookfestival.org.
- Bridge Day. Oct. 21 in Fayetteville. West Virginia’s largest single-day festival with vendors, BASE jumping and more. For information, visit www.officialbridgeday.com.
- Ceredo Kenova Autumnfest. Oct. 21-29 in Ceredo and Kenova. Parade, pageant and the world famous “Pumpkin House,” which is scheduled to be fully displayed Oct. 27. For information, visit www.ckautumnfest.com.