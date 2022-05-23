Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FESTIVALL LOGO
The leadup to FestivALL in Charleston continues this weekend with FestivALL at the Capitol Market.

Weekends in May, area artists and crafters are being featured at the market. This weekend, that includes Randall Sanger Photography, Bear Branches and author Carter Taylor Seaton.

Sanger is a nature and landscape photographer who co-authored “West Virginia Waterfalls: The New River Gorge” and published “Waterfalls of Virginia and West Virginia.”

Bear Branches is a family-run jewelry making company that works in copper, carved antler, semiprecious gems and other natural materials.

Seaton is the author of three novels and several non-fiction books, including the biography of former congressman and West Virginia Secretary of State Ken Hechler, “The Rebel in the Red Jeep.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

