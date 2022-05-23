FestivALL at the Capitol Market continues Staff reports May 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The leadup to FestivALL in Charleston continues this weekend with FestivALL at the Capitol Market.Weekends in May, area artists and crafters are being featured at the market. This weekend, that includes Randall Sanger Photography, Bear Branches and author Carter Taylor Seaton.Sanger is a nature and landscape photographer who co-authored “West Virginia Waterfalls: The New River Gorge” and published “Waterfalls of Virginia and West Virginia.”Bear Branches is a family-run jewelry making company that works in copper, carved antler, semiprecious gems and other natural materials.Seaton is the author of three novels and several non-fiction books, including the biography of former congressman and West Virginia Secretary of State Ken Hechler, “The Rebel in the Red Jeep.”Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News top story Prep softball: Nitro's Lena Elkins heads All-Kanawha Valley team FestivALL at the Capitol Market continues featured Highlights: Live on the Levee and WV Senior Sports Classic top story 'It's like the sun coming out': Vandalia Gathering returns this weekend AP top story Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial AP US stocks open higher following 7 straight weeks of losses AP top story Harris, surgeon general, warn of health care worker burnout Scheetz, Kelly lead Dirty Birds past Gastonia 8-1 Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it