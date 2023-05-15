Late in the afternoon last week at the Capitol Market in Charleston, FestivALL’s director MacKenzie Spencer was practically vibrating. It might’ve been the iced tea in her plastic cup or a little bit of nerves about the return of FestivALL June 9, which was in less than a month.
This year’s 11-day arts festival isn’t Spencer’s first FestivALL, but it sort of also is.
“Last year, was like pick up the ball and run,” she said. “This year, I get it from start to finish.”
Planning for such a thing has been exhilarating but nearly all encompassing.
Last spring, Spencer became the director of FestivALL, the sprawling arts and music festival, which has been a summer staple in Charleston for nearly 20 years.
It was a daunting task and while Spencer had a list of credits working in local marketing and communications, taking the helm of a complicated city festival was something brand new — but a passion project for her.
Taking on the job was a rare opportunity, but one full of uncertainty.
Spencer became director following months of anxiety about the safety of mass public events. Everything was still a little unsettled, but COVID deaths were declining, mask mandates were falling away, and audiences were turning out again for in-person concerts.
FestivALL, which had been entirely online in 2020 and partly online in 2021, was back to being a live and in person event, but there were no guarantees that crowds would show up.
She also didn’t know if the recently resurrected Sternwheel Regatta would affect attendance. Traditionally, the Regatta had been connected to Labor Day, but for its return, the festival had landed around July 4 and was scheduled to kick off about a week after FestivALL concluded.
That was two big festivals back-to-back. Would people come out for both?
Spencer hoped so, but there was only so much she could do about it. Most of the planning and scheduling for FestivALL had been settled months before she took the job.
Mostly, she just needed to shepherd the plans of others through, but she laughed and said it went just fine.
“Last year was off the hook,” she said. “Every event seemed like you saw double. People were just glad to get out of their houses, glad to get to do something.”
Spencer thinks they still want that. They haven’t forgotten what it was like to be cooped up and for the streets to be empty.
“People are hungry to be out and able to do things,” she said. “This goes all the way from your local musicians who’re still trying to recoup from COVID, who are excited to be out and in front of their friends and neighbors, to people who just want to get out try something new.”
As always, FestivALL leans into the new as much as it can.
Along with some of the regular features for FestivALL, like the Capitol Street Art Fair, Charleston Light Opera Guild’s annual summer production and another Dizzy Doc balloon sculpture to marvel at, the festival tries to throw in some surprises.
“We’re always trying to reinvent just a little bit every year,” Spencer said. “This year we’re in bringing in Jonathan Burns. He’s kind of a comedian, magician and contortionist.”
Burns has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” the show “Fool Us” with magician/comedians/provocateurs Penn & Teller and “The Late Late Show with James Corden."
“He’s just fun, quirky; a unique thing that you wouldn’t always see,” she said.
There will be other opportunities for people to sample new things and maybe step outside of their comfort zone.
Celebrated local restauranteur Chef Paul will present a cooking demonstration at the Capitol Market. The state’s only professional Shakespeare troupe, the Rustic Mechanicals, will host “Shakespeareoke” at Short Story Brewing for aspiring actors and confirmed hams.
You can even learn Argentinian Tango.
“There’s going to be a free class to anybody that wants to be a part of it,” Spencer said. “They’re doing a small performance of five or six songs. After that, they’re teaching an hour-long class just for anybody.”
As well as bringing in outside entertainment, there will be plenty of West Virginia talent to show off.
Dance Theatre of Harlem dancer and West Virginia native Alicia Mae Holloway will headline the dance portion of FestivALL. She’ll teach a master class for area dancers.
Singer/actress Hannah Jane will perform Broadway hits at the Clay Center’s Walker Theatre.
“She’s a local girl. She grew up in Kanawha City and then went to New York to pursue her dream,” Spencer said. “By the time she gets home, she’ll have just finished her third solo cabaret show in the heart of New York.”
Spencer said FestivALL would offer something for just about everybody. Most of the entertainment was free and nearly all of it was family friendly.
“Family friendly is at the heart of what we do,” she said.
Spencer was excited to share her version of FestivALL, but she said she wasn’t doing it along.
“I’ve got the best staff. Everybody has jumped in, like full throttle,” she said.
FestivALL will run from June 9-18. It will be a marathon for Spencer and her team. When it’s over, she said she had no plans to take a vacation.
“Oh no,” she laughed and said, “I’ll be working on FestivFALL.”
She would get some time after that, Spencer said.
October wasn’t that far away — or maybe November.
For more information or to see a complete schedule of FestivALL events and activities, visit Festivallcharleston.com.