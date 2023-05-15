Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FestivALL 2023 preview

Now back in full swing, FestivALL Charleston kicks off in June. Arts event promises new events and old favorites for 2023 turn.  

 Courtesy photo

Late in the afternoon last week at the Capitol Market in Charleston, FestivALL’s director MacKenzie Spencer was practically vibrating. It might’ve been the iced tea in her plastic cup or a little bit of nerves about the return of FestivALL June 9, which was in less than a month.

This year’s 11-day arts festival isn’t Spencer’s first FestivALL, but it sort of also is.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you