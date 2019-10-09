FestivALL Fall brings a harvest of music, dance, theater and art

FestivALL Fall rolls into town this week, bringing arts, music and theater to the capital city with an autumnal flavor.
The annual festival opens today with Coaster Art at Bluegrass Kitchen.
Patrons can stop in, beginning at 11 a.m., to create a one-of-a-kind coaster that will be part of the upcoming coaster art show during Charleston’s Restaurant Week, beginning Jan. 28.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Today will also see the debut of Hymns & Hops, a meeting of gospel music and cold beer (or soda) 7 p.m. at Sam’s Uptown Café on Capitol Street, and the return of the American Shakespeare Center with a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center.
Friday, Oct. 11
Tomorrow, there will be a costume paddle at the Elk River Landing at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, beginning at 5 p.m. The United States Navy Band will perform a free concert at Haddad Riverfront Park at 6 p.m., while the first of three staged readings of “Space Preachers: The Musical,” based on the sci-fi cult comedy by Daniel Boyd, will be performed at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse in the Elk City District on Charleston’s West Side.
At 7:30 p.m. “GLOW in the Park,” an art installation and public event, will be held at Magic Island, and the Clay Center will kick off its new season of Sound Checks at 8 p.m. with Bombadil and Tofujitsu.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Saturday, there’s a full day of events beginning with the Friends of Clay 5K run at the Clay Center, benefiting the arts and science center’s STEAM education programs and Shoes That Fit!
The race begins at 9 a.m.
The Harvest Art Fair opens at The Virginian at 814 Virginia Avenue in Charleston at 10 a.m. while the Party in the Patch runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Market.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. MusicWorks presents local musicians at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame museum inside the Charleston Town Center. At 2 p.m., there’s another staged reading of “Space Preachers: The Musical” at the Elk City Playhouse and the “Hops & Heat” craft beer and chili event begins.
“Space Preachers: The Musical” will be read one more time at 7 p.m.
Saturday closes out at 7:30 p.m. with “Love of Power vs. Power of Love” at the Culture Center Theater, presented by the West Virginia Dance Company.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Sunday, the Harvest Art Fair resumes at the Virginian at 11 a.m. and will be paired with the downtown Brunch Walk.
For the walk, participants can use a passport system that will give them the chance to win tickets to FestivALL 2020 events and other perks.
At noon, the Clay Center will present artist Mari Gardner’s “Design your own glass tile” workshop. Participants will design two tiles. One they keep and one that will be added to a permanent display in the Clay Center’s sculpture garden.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk returns to FestivALL Fall with art, music, theater and dance along the colorful walk from the bottom of the hill to the law offices of Farmer, Cline and Campbell.
Meanwhile, the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery will celebrate 150 years with “History Comes Alive!” featuring re-enactors of some of Charleston’s founders, sharing their stories.
FestivALL Fall concludes after the Charleston Social History Bike Tour. Beginning at 5 p.m., the tour showcases local civil war, civil rights, women’s history and more.
For more information, including ticket prices and fees for some events, visit festivallcharleston.com.