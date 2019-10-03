FestivALL Fall next week in Charleston

FestivALL Fall arrives in Charleston next week, bringing with it a wide range of music, art, dance and theater. The busy weekend begins with the return of the American Shakespeare Center in a performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Clay Center; “Love of Power vs. Power of Love” presented by the West Virginia Dance Club, also at the Clay Center; and the Harvest Art Fair at its new location at The Virginian on Capitol Street. This year, the Harvest Art Fair is paired Sunday with a Brunch Walk that gives participants the chance to win tickets to the 2020 edition of FestivALL and more. FestivALL Fall begins Thursday and will run through Sunday. For more information, visit festivallcharleston.com.