You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

FestivALL Fall next week in Charleston

20191003-gm-festivall1
Buy Now

The American Shakespeare Center’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of the many events scheduled for next week’s return of FestivALL Fall in Charleston.

 Courtesy photo

FestivALL Fall arrives in Charleston next week, bringing with it a wide range of music, art, dance and theater. The busy weekend begins with the return of the American Shakespeare Center in a performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Clay Center; “Love of Power vs. Power of Love” presented by the West Virginia Dance Club, also at the Clay Center; and the Harvest Art Fair at its new location at The Virginian on Capitol Street. This year, the Harvest Art Fair is paired Sunday with a Brunch Walk that gives participants the chance to win tickets to the 2020 edition of FestivALL and more. FestivALL Fall begins Thursday and will run through Sunday. For more information, visit festivallcharleston.com.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Blessing, Daron - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Brady, Helen - 11 a.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.

Cavender, Gary - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cottrell, Lois - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Garretson, Wendell - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Johnson, George - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Layton, James - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Lovejoy, Vickie - 2 p.m., Farrar Memorial Baptist Church, Rand.

Luikart, Colten - 5 p.m., Marlinton Middle School.

McGue Jr., Earl - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Nicholas, Doris - 11 a.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Pritt, Pebble - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., Glenville.

Smith, David - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Toney, Roger - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Walker, Doris - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.