FestivALL Fall returning October 10

Charleston’s Autumn-themed FestivALL Fall returns Oct. 10 through the 13 with music, art, dance, theater and more.
Headlining the weekend will be a performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by the American Shakespeare Center from Staunton, Virginia.
The company follows the basic principles of Renaissance theatrical production for a more interactive experience.
The Annual Harvest Art Fair returns during FestivALL Fall and the Clay Center will open up its new season of Sound Checks with music by Bombadil with local band Tofujitsu.
There will be performances through MusicWorks at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center, along with music, theater and interactive art during the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk.
New to FestivALL Fall this year is Hymns & Hops, a sing-along that mixes craft beers with spiritual music, a staged reading of the Mark Scarpelli/Danny Boyd musical “Space Preachers,” based on Boyd’s 1980s cult film, “Strangest Dreams: Invasion Of The Space Preachers,” and a performance by the U.S. Navy Band at the levee.
Admission to some FestivALL Fall events is free. Others are ticketed events. For details, visit www.festivall charleston.com.