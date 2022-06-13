FestivALL in full swing this week Staff reports Jun 13, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Rolls on the River is one of several FestivALL events taking place this week in Charleston. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FestivALL returns to Charleston this week with events, activities and performances.A few highlights include:FestiVIOLA is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Woman’s Club of Charleston.“You Might As Well Live,” a one-woman play about Dorothy Parker, starring Susan Marrash-Minnerly, is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Church.The pepperoni roll feast, “Rolls on the River,” begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at Haddad Riverfront Park.Thursday is also this month’s FestivALL themed ArtWalk, which begins around 5 p.m. and goes until around 8.Over the weekend, FestivALL events include Live on the Levee, the Mayor’s Concert, the Juneteenth Celebration and more. Visit www.festivallcharleston.com for additional details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News FestivALL in full swing this week Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt: June 13, 2022 Charleston Light Opera Guild presents 'Bonnie & Clyde' this weekend AP Takeaways: Trump's mind 'made up,' the Giuliani factor AP West Virginia launches statewide waterfall trail Yak Fest returns to St. Albans this weekend top story School Building Authority provides millions to Poca High, schools in Cabell, Wayne, elsewhere top story Charleston City Council recounts cost candidates about $3,200 Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort