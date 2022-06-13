Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rolls on the River
Rolls on the River is one of several FestivALL events taking place this week in Charleston.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

FestivALL returns to Charleston this week with events, activities and performances.

A few highlights include:

FestiVIOLA is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Woman’s Club of Charleston.

“You Might As Well Live,” a one-woman play about Dorothy Parker, starring Susan Marrash-Minnerly, is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Church.

The pepperoni roll feast, “Rolls on the River,” begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Thursday is also this month’s FestivALL themed ArtWalk, which begins around 5 p.m. and goes until around 8.

Over the weekend, FestivALL events include Live on the Levee, the Mayor’s Concert, the Juneteenth Celebration and more. Visit www.festivallcharleston.com for additional details.

