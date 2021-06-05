FestivALL returns to Charleston June 13, bringing with it 10 days of art, music, theater and dance.
Following the pandemic, FestivALL is still scaled back from previous years, but does feature a mix of virtual and live events.
Here are a few highlights:
June 13
The Sunrise Carriage Trail Walk with Music, Art & Dance
1 to 4 p.m.
Stroll the trail to the former Sunrise Museum and enjoy performances along the way by area artists and JADCO Contemporary Dance Company.
Free.
Walkers are advised to park downtown and walk across the South Side Bridge to the trail or park at the top of the trail on Myrtle Road and walk down.
Mountain Stage
7 p.m.
Guest host Kathy Mattea welcomes Paul Thorn, Amythyst Kiah and John Ellison in live performances at the Culture Center Theater.
The show is sold out, but fans can watch the entire show online at mountainstage.org.
June 14
The Kiwanis Corporate Regatta
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Competitors use water guns to push miniature “yachts” across the fountain at Davis Park on Capitol Street in a fundraiser for the Kanawha County Public Library and other Kiwanis charities.
For information, visit wcharlestonkiwanis.org.
Live Music Bingo
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Check out a mashup of live music and bingo with local musicians at the Red Carpet Lounge, 308 Elizabeth Street.
Free.
June 15
Community Drum Circle
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Drum with drummers of all ages and skill levels at Magic Island. Instruments provided or bring your own.
Free.
June 16
Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future
7 p.m.
Charleston’s live monthly speaker series comes to the Red Carpet Lounge patio and features Paul Greco, Newman Jackson and Megan Lyon.
A limited capacity event. Advance tickets recommended.
Tickets $10. Available through festivallcharleston.com.
Jun 17
Rolls on the River
5 to 8 p.m.
Sample pepperoni rolls and craft beer, catch live music and more at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Tickets are $35 to drink or $15 for non-drinking. Tickets for children ages 3 to 12 $5.
For more information, visit rollsontheriver.com.
“Reclamation” art show
5 p.m.
New exhibit focusing on drug addiction and recovery opens at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol Street.
The show runs through July 18.
Free.
Opening night, “Putting it Together”
Charleston Light Opera Guild presents Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting it Together,” a review of the Broadway icon’s music arranged into a story, at the Clay Center’s Susan Runyan Sculpture Garden.
Limited tickets are available for the first weekend and may sell out.
Show times and dates are 8 p.m. June 17 through the 20 and 8 p.m. June 24 through June 27.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at the claycenter.org
“The Trappist (of Golf and the Fine Art of Self Forgiveness)” by the Contemporary Youth Arts Company
Dan Kehde’s new show about an outcast golf course maintenance worker trying to forgive herself and others for her past.
Presented at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington Street, 7 p.m. June 17, 18 and 19, 2 p.m. June 20 and 7 p.m. June 25, 26 and 27.
Tickets $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Information at cyacwv.showclix.com
June 19
Virtual Juneteenth Celebration
A program celebrating the historic announcement of the abolishment of slavery in Texas, featuring Montell Jordan, as well as musicians, dancers and poets from West Virginia.
Available online at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m through West Virginia Public Broadcasting and The West Virginia Channel. Seen at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live @WVHHOMA.
For more information visit minorityaffairs.wv.gov.
June 20
Kanawha Valley Community Band West Virginia Day Celebration
2 p.m.
The Kanawha Valley Community Band presents its annual celebratory concert at the lawn of the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center.
Free admission.
Bring a lawn chair.
Authors Roundtable
3 p.m.
Curated and hosted by West Virginia Poet Laureate, Marc Harshman, at Taylor Books, this year’s panel features authors who’ve also worked as translators.
Free.
Charleston Social History Bike Tours
5 p.m.
A bike tour beginning at Taylor Books explores the city’s connection to the Civil War, Civil Rights, Women’s History and more.
Helmets required.
Free.
June 21
Live Music Bingo
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Red Carpet Lounge.
Free.
Jun 22
Modernism in the Mountains
6:30 p.m.
Documentary film at the Clay Center highlighting modern architecture in West Virginia. The program includes the film, a reception, announcement of awards and a performance by the Charleston Ballet.
Advance registration required at festivallcharleston.com.
June 25
West Virginia International Film Festival presents “A Film Under the Stars.”
8:30 p.m.
Bring a chair and bring a friend to a screening of “School of Rock” at Starling’s Coffee & Provisions, 1599a Washington St. E.
Tickets are $7 at wviff.org.
June 26
Children’s Art Fair
Arts and crafts for the kids, art sale and family friendly entertainment at Davis Park, entrance at the corner of Lee and Capitol Streets.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free.
Children’s Stage
10 a.m. Tony M. Music
11 a.m. O’Ryan the O’Mazing
12 p.m. Katzendrummerz, Play drums! Have fun!
1 p.m. Tony M. Music
2 p.m. West Virginia Youth Symphony
3 p.m. Katzendrummerz, Play drums! Have fun!
4 p.m. O’Ryan the O’Mazing
5 p.m. WV Youth Symphony
SATURDAY ONLY starting at noon – Ellen’s Ice Cream will be giving away 500 free scoops.
Live Music & Dance on Capitol Street, across from Lee Street Triangle
City National Bank Stage, Capitol Street, across from the Lee Street Triangle.
11 a.m. Verdeant
12 p.m. Bob Thompson Unit
1 p.m. Ryan Kennedy
2 p.m. TBD
3 p.m. Wood & Wine
4 p.m. Heavy Hitters
5 p.m. 11:11
6 p.m. Shelem
June 27
Children’s Art Fair continues
Children’s Stage
11 a.m. Katzendrummerz, Play drums! Have fun!
12 p.m. O’Ryan the O’Mazing
1 p.m. Tony M. Music
2 p.m. Kingston Price
3 p.m. O’Ryan the O’Mazing
4 p.m. Tony M. Music
Live Music on Capitol Street continues
City National Bank Stage
11 a.m. Lady D
12 p.m. Rotations
1 p.m. Jenny Wilson Trio
2 p.m. J. Hatfield
3 p.m. The Parachute Brigade
4 p.m. Stolen Moments
Along with the schedule, FestivALL will host events continuing through or beyond June 27, among them the Art-for-ALL Kids’s Juried Art Exhibition, viewed at the ticketing lobby of the Clay Center and through the FestivALL Neighborhood Arts Facebook page.
- Charleston Area Alliance’s Downtown Open will return through July 5 with putt-putt golf all over the city.
- Putters and balls will be available at Taylor Books, Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, Art Emporium and Tony the Tailor.
- Area residents can get involved with FestivALL. Through June 23, they can vote in the “Show Your Pride” Window Display Contest through the Rainbow Pride of WV Facebook page.
- They can also help pick the new design for the Charleston ARTbus. Votes can be cast at festivallcharleston.com through June 26.
- The new mobile mural will be unveiled at FestivFALL later this year.
- This year’s art fair has been reconfigured into a space at Capitol Market, with rotating artists displaying and selling their works through July 11.
- The FestivALL Art Parade has been reimagined into a “Parade of Porches.”
- Local artists have created larger-than-life art installations at homes and businesses on Charleston’s East End and West Side neighborhoods.
- The Porch Parade runs from June 13 to June 27.
For details about the Porch Parade and for a complete schedule of all FestivALL events, visit festivallcharleston.com