Charleston will again become a work of art this summer as FestivALL returns for its 17th year on June 13 with 15 days of live, in-person events and virtual experiences.
Some in-person events also will be recorded and made available for streaming through FestivALL’s YouTube channel.
A full schedule of events is expected to be released at the end of May, but some early highlights for this year’s festival include: the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s first show in 18 months, “Putting it All Together,” in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at the Clay Center; the Carriage Walk Trail Walk with Music, Art and Dance; Jeff Shirley’s “Three Things: My First, My Favorite and My Future” speaker series; and the Charleston Area Alliance’s popular mini-golf themed Downtown Open.
Other announced events include an author’s roundtable, a FestivALL “Porch Parade,” and a Charleston Social History bike tour. Details about these events will be announced later.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, FestivALL transitioned to an entirely virtual arts and music festival that included concerts, documentaries and art for sale. This year’s FestivALL will feature some live and in-person events, but many of those are being held outdoors.
Some FestivALL staples, like the Capitol Street Art Fair, will see substitutions. The art fair, which typically takes place on FestivALL's second weekend, is being replaced by “FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Summer Art Fair.” Instead of an open market of vendors under canopies on Capitol Street, a rotating group of juried artists will display their works at a booth at the Capitol Market, May 1 through July 11.
Other events might see similar substitutions or changes.
All in-person events will follow prevailing COVID-19 safety guidelines, including limited attendance and social distancing.
In a news release Thursday, FestivALL director Maria Belcher said, "Things will look different this year, but these temporary adjustments to the festival allow us to come together and share in the power of the arts and community -- while also keeping everyone as safe as possible.”
FestivALL will be held June 13-27. For more information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.