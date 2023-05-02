Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — In support of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, local artist Rong Wang painted the portraits of 30 dogs and cats waiting to find their forever home.

These portraits will be auctioned off at the West Edge Factory at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with 30% of the proceeds going toward the HCW Animal Shelter. Prints and notecards featuring Wang’s art will also be available for purchase.

