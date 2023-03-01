Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Tim Brady (from left), Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Regatta Commission President Alisa Bailey react to the news that country singer Jo Dee Messina (pictured on the screen) will perform as part of the Sternwheel Regatta during a news conference to announce the entertainment lineup for this year's festival Wednesday.
Acts representing four diverse musical genres will headline the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this summer.
Alternative rockers Better than Ezra will headline Friday, June 30, followed by rapper Flo Rida on Saturday, July 1, R&B group Kool and the Gang on Sunday, July 2, and country singer Jo Dee Messina on Monday, July 3. Officials with the city of Charleston and the Regatta Commission made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday.
“Getting a smattering, getting different artists with different backgrounds, different musical genres, that was our goal for sure,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.
The city resurrected the Regatta last year after an absence of more than a decade.
Goodwin said seeing the size of the crowd that came out for alternative groups Everclear, Fastball and The Nixons last year helped officials decide the acts for this year’s event.
“We thought our crowds would be good then, but not as big as they were,” Goodwin said. An estimated 210,000 people attended last year's five-day event.
Goodwin said the acts offer something for all tastes.
“You have to pick people that people like and will come out for, and the Regatta certainly is entertainment, that's what it's centered around," she said. "But it's also the sternwheelers, it's also the vendors. It's also something new that the commission did with bringing more kids activities.
"So yes, this is the big announcement, because this is what everybody's asking about -- who's coming -- but really what folks want is the Regatta. To be together. And that's the real reason why we brought it back.”
The city and the Kanawha County Commission have each committed $100,000 for this year’s festival. Goodwin said the event also is getting support from sponsors like Encova Insurance.
“You have local law firms, you have local organizations, nonprofits that are putting in financial resources to make this happen," she said, "because they know that it's good for this community and that the return on investment that we saw last year will only grow.”
Tim Brady, CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it's difficult to predict how the 2023 Regatta will do, partially because last year’s event was so successful.
“We were blown away when we saw the turnout and the impact from last year,” Brady said. “Candidly, I would like to see [this year’s event] grow, but, man, that's a big challenge because it was huge last year. But we want to see it continue to grow.”
Brady said last year's event drove hotel room reservations in the city and throughout the Kanawha Valley. According to research conducted by the CVB, to visit friends and family is the No. 1 reason people come to Charleston, he said.
“So, if we put on a great party and you invite your friends and family to come, you're helping us generate tourism to the city of Charleston,” Brady said. “So, for us, this event is something that you can't even really put into words, the impact that it has on our community and our economy.”
