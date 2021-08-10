The West Virginia International Film Festival plans to reopen the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema on Sept. 1.
The independent movie house, located in the basement of Taylor Books, on Capitol Street, closed to the public due to COVID-19 in March 2020. It has continued to be available for private rentals, and hosted a one-off outdoor screening during Charleston’s FestivALL in June.
Because of continuing safety concerns about COVID-19, particularly spread of the delta variant, the West Virginia International Film Festival will require proof of vaccination to enter the cinema. Patrons are also required to wear a face mask while inside.
The first film to be screened at the cinema will be “Quarantine Life,” a collection of comedic shorts based on true stories from the year in lockdown by local filmmakers Curren Sheldon and Tijah Bumgarner.
According to a news release from the West Virginia International Film Festival, the cinema plans to return to its pre-pandemic schedule of monthly features, including West Virginia Wednesdays — showcasing films with a West Virginia connection — and classic films.
The first “Throwback Thursday” film will be “Pretty Woman” with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. “Pretty Woman” will kick off a 10-month series showcasing select films year by year from 1990 to 2021.
Details about other upcoming titles will be released later this month. For information, visit www.wviff.org.