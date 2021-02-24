The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Summer music festivals are slowly returning after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many to cancel in 2020. FloydFest, in Virginia, is one of the first in the region to confirm dates, a lineup and begin ticket sales. This year's festival will feature a slew of area favorites, including Keller and the Keels (above).

Summer music festival FloydFest returns this summer to Floyd, Virginia, July 21-25. 

In 2020, most summer music festivals were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only a handful of festivals have announced plans to hold events this year.

In West Virginia, only the Mountain Music Festival at Oak Hill's ACE Adventure Resort, scheduled for June 3-5, has released a music lineup and begun ticket sales. For more information about that festival, visit mountainmusicfestwv.com.

This year’s FloydFest will include 100 acts over five days, among them Grammy Award-winner Sturgill Simpson, as well as The Avett Brothers, Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle and Leftover Salmon.

Several West Virginians are scheduled to perform, including Chance McCoy (formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show) and Berkeley County native Christian Lopez. A complete list of performers can be found the FloydFest website, floydfest.com.

Along with music, FloydFest showcases local arts and crafts, and features several workshops.

Tickets for FloydFest are on sale now and range from $100 for single-day general admission tickets to $285 for five-day general admission tickets. Camping and parking is extra.

For more information, visit floydfest.com.

