Fly In for Bluegrass in Huntington

The Grascals headline this weekend’s Fly In Festival in Huntington. The weekend features a variety of regional and local bluegrass, country and folk bands.

The 2019 Fly In Festival returns to the Robert Newlon Airport in Huntington today and opens three days of country, bluegrass and traditional mountain music. This year’s list of performers includes The Grascals, Don Rigsby, Robin Kessinger and the Bing Brothers with Jake Krack. Gates open today for camping and jamming with a full schedule of performances beginning Friday at 4 p.m. Saturday morning Robin Kessinger hosts a flatpick guitar contest beginning at 9 a.m. Single day tickets are $30. Weekend passes are $50. For more information, call 304-733-1240 or facebook.com/FlyInFestival.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 22, 2019

Booth, Paul - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cummings, David - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Gregor, Kathy - 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Lore, Madge - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Sanders, Wetzel - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Stalnaker, Lillian - 11 a.m., Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods.