The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance have announced its 2019-2020 season. The upcoming season features a variety of roots music traditions including Cajun, Celtic and African music. All shows are at the Culture Center Theater, unless otherwise stated. Cajun trio Jones, Savoy & Simon open the season Sept. 28. On Nov. 2, FOOTMAD will present Appalachian String band Molsky’s Mountain Drifters led by Bruce Molsky. Jan. 4, it’s the 19th annual Hank Williams Tribute at the Clay Center led by John Lilly and Rob McNurlin. The show will be co-presented as part of the Woody Hawley Series. On March 7, Dublin, Ireland’s The Jeremiahs come to the Capitol Theater on Summers Street to perform Celtic-infused music as part of Charleston’s annual Celtic Calling festival. March 28, Chaise Lounge brings traditional jazz to the Culture Center Theater. The season closes out April 25 with Dance of Hope, a troupe of 12 young dancers and singers from Uganda led by teachers and musicians Herbert Kinobe and Segawa Bosco. Season tickets are $85 for adults and $45 for students. Single event tickets are adults $25, seniors $20 and students $10. Children under 13 admitted free. For more information, call 304-729-4382 or visit footmad.org.
FOOTMAD announces new season
