FOOTMAD, the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a festival Sept. 11 at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charleston.
The free festival will include concerts with Bare Bones, the Modock Rounders, Mountain Thyme and Slow Train with Rob McNurlin and Robert Shafer.
It will also include performances by several singer/songwriters, among them Ron Sowell, Colleen Anderson, Julie Adams and Josh Barrett.
There will also be music and dance workshops, children’s activities and a contra dance called by Steve and Martha Ballman with music by the Contrarians. Food will be available for purchase from outside vendors.
Organizers request all attendees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow all safety guidelines.
For more information, visit FOOTMAD.org or search KVFootmad on Facebook.