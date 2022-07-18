Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Holly

Holly Forbes, a contestant on season 21 of “The Voice,” will join the Huntington Symphony at its annual Picnic with the Pops.

 Courtesy photo

Saturday night, vocal sensation and season 21 “The Voice” contestant, Holly Forbes, joins the Huntington Symphony for its annual Picnic with the Pops.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show at Harris Riverfront Park start at $20. For details or to order tickets, visit huntingtonsymphony.org.

Tags

Recommended for you