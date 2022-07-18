Forbes joins Huntington Symphony for Picnic with the Pops Staff reports Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Holly Forbes, a contestant on season 21 of “The Voice,” will join the Huntington Symphony at its annual Picnic with the Pops. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday night, vocal sensation and season 21 “The Voice” contestant, Holly Forbes, joins the Huntington Symphony for its annual Picnic with the Pops.Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show at Harris Riverfront Park start at $20. For details or to order tickets, visit huntingtonsymphony.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News Tom Crouser: Calculate your personal inflation rate (Opinion) COVID cases, hospitalizations dip in WV top story Public Service Commission staff reveals members of task force to consider how to lower energy costs top story Greenbrier designer Carleton Varney dies at age 85 WVU QB J.T. Daniels nabs 1st watch list mention; Watters, Scott drafted Ford-Wheaton fine-tunes catching, looks forward to Pitt opener Analyzing the QB position at TCU, Baylor and KSU Forbes joins Huntington Symphony for Picnic with the Pops Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders