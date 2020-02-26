Former VISTA worker explores Rainbow murders and more in new book

Author Emma Copley Eisenberg feels a little awkward about calling her book, “The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia,” a true crime book, though it examines the deaths of Vicki Durian and Nancy Santomero, two young women who were killed in Pocahontas County while hitchhiking to a Rainbow Gathering.
“The Third Rainbow Girl” is more than that, however. It’s a modern exploration of place, as well as an unvarnished look back at memory.
The book not only revisits the crime and the aftermath, but also discusses Eisenberg’s time as an AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteer in Pocahontas County.
Eisenberg, who visits Taylor Books, in Charleston, Thursday night to discuss her book and meet with readers said, “It’s been a little complicated marketing my book as true crime.”
Some people come for the horror and curiosity surrounding murder. Others come because they’re curious about the place where it happened. A few people come for both.
She never knows what to expect, but Eisenberg said she was excited about coming to West Virginia because people were more locally invested in the story and the portrayal of people from West Virginia.
Eisenberg didn’t start out intending to write about the 40-year-old murders. In 2009, she was a VISTA volunteer living in Pocahontas County and not entirely sure what she wanted to do with the rest of her life.
The subject of the murders, however, was part of the background and lore of Pocahontas County. She heard the story at a writers’ group she attended in her spare time.
“I think, like many things that become important to us later, it took awhile to think I even wanted to look at it deeper,” Eisenberg said.
At the time, it seemed to her like a painful part of the county’s past.
“But it seemed to have some resonance, even when I was living there from 2009 to 2010,” she said.
The author didn’t come back to the story until after she’d moved away and began work on a Masters in Fine Arts that she looked seriously at that story — and also her part in the story of Pocahontas County as a VISTA volunteer.
She felt conflicted about her time in West Virginia. People she met outside the borders didn’t really understand the state or its people. In looking at some of the reports about the murders, the investigation and the trial, the general impression was that it was a case of hicks versus hippies.
“A couple of ladies from somewhere else got murdered by a couple of backwoods alcoholic dudes,” Eisenberg said. “And that felt so wrong and untrue to my experience of living in that place.”
For a while she thought about borrowing the story and using it as the basis for a work of fiction, but that didn’t feel true to her. Besides, she wanted to do more than write a thriller or a murder mystery.
It’s not just a crime book about a 40-year-old murder, it’s also a little bit of a memoir about someone far removed from those events but connected by place. “The Third Rainbow Girl” is an unusual fusion of genres, but Eisenberg said there’s interest out there in learning something true about West Virginia and Appalachia, particularly following the 2016 presidential election and the success and backlash of the book “Hillbilly Elegy.”
Not everyone agreed with some of the conclusions of “Elegy,” which seemed to blame irresponsibility, laziness and a toxic hillbilly culture for poverty.
Eisenberg said there are people hungry for a more nuanced look – and maybe her book offers that.
She said that reactions to her book, particularly in Pocahontas county, have been mixed, which she understood.
“Anytime you write about someone else, it’s going to feel complicated to them,” Eisenberg said.
But she tried to be honest.
“And I hope it opens dialog or encourages other to add their own experiences,” she said.