Freekbass returns to Charleston with a show at Rock City Cake Company

You can mark down funk bassist and bandleader Freekbass, a.k.a. Chris Sherman, as a bona fide cookie monster.
Other bassists might gravitate toward the cupcakes or the dark chocolate brownies, but Freekbass loves the cookies.
“You’re going to find cookie crumbs all over my seat in the bus,” the bassist said.
Odds are he’ll be able to find a couple to take with him for the ride home after he performs tonight at Rock City Cake Company on Capitol Street in Charleston.
Freekbass laughed and said he hadn’t been sure what to make of the booking when he first heard about it.
He’s never played inside a bakery.
“I was like what? You want me to play at Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Factory?”
Either way, he was fine with it. Freekbass thought it was a great idea — mixing music with cookies and cake.
“But I’m a sugar guy,” he said.
The show at Rock City Cake Company represents a return to Charleston for the funk player. It’s been almost two years since his last show in Charleston, which the Cincinnati-based musician described as having been almost like a second home during the first couple of years of his career.
“It was always a good time,” he said.
Freekbass has been busy — this year, particularly.
He has a new record out with a new label, Color Red. Half of the album was recorded in Colorado with Eddie Roberts of New Master Sounds, while on the other half he worked with composer, producer and former bandmate Itaal Shur.
Shur won a Grammy in 1999 for co-writing the song “Smooth” with Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas.
From the bassist’s point of view, the record, “All The Way This. All The Way That” is a split between classic, old school funk and progressive, modern funk that’s looking toward the future of the genre.
“It’s like 1972 meets 2072,” he said with a laugh and added, “You always get super-excited about a new album. It’s kind of like having a new baby, but it feels like this one really captures my vision of what I’ve always wanted to do with funk.”
Freekbass loved the classic sound but said he couldn’t help but want to expand a bit and explore.
Half the record, at least, was recorded on analog tape without overdubs. The band worked in the same studio at the same time, playing the same song.
“If you had a three-minute song and somebody made a mistake during the last 10 seconds, you had to go back and do it again,” he said.
There was a kind of musical purity to doing it that way, Freekbass said. It also made it a lot easier to figure out what to do on stage when he went out live.
“Just do it like we did it on the record,” he said.
Freekbass said he was glad to get to come back to Charleston and check out the new place to play, which to him sounded like a fun fusion of two things he loved — music and sweets.
For this show, he said he’d be bringing along Sammi Garett from Turkuaz. Garett performed on the new record and the pair have been playing out together in between her shows with Turkuaz
“It’s been fun,” he said.