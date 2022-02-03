Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Due to inclement weather, Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous Tour" show at the Charleston Coliseum Friday night has been rescheduled to Friday, April 15. 

According to the Charleston Coliseum, ticket holders should retain their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Fans unable to attend the rescheduled show can receive a refund at point of purchase.

