The Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) kicks off its first virtual house concert series with a show at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The series will run twice a month through the end of May.
Thursday night’s show features fiddle player Dakota Karper.
Karper is a member of the Short Mountain String Band and the band Hay Fever.
She also founded The Cat and the Fiddle traditional roots music school in Hampshire County in 2019.
The show streamed at facebook.com/KVFOOTMAD or through Zoom. For more details, call 304-729-4382 or visit footmad.org.
The series continues Jan. 28 with Mountain Stage vocalist Julie Adams with guitarist Josh Barrett.
Other upcoming shows include: Hunter Walker and Brian Bell, Feb. 11; Pete Kosky, Feb. 25; Lady D, March 11; The McKenzies, March 25; Rachel Eddy, April 8; Jeanie and the Dreamers, April 22; John and Georgia Lilly, May 13 and John Posey, May 27.
All house concerts are free and begin at 7 p.m.