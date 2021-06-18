Mountain Stage host Larry Groce said his friend, engineer Francis Fisher, never cared much for the spotlight. He preferred being the wizard behind the curtain or the man at the mixing board in the basement of the Culture Center Theater, where Mountain Stage produced so many of its shows.
“He ran his world,” Groce said. “In some ways, he was a very conventional guy. In other ways, he was very unconventional, which was something I came to know and trust.”
Fisher died June 4, a little less than a year after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Groce said Fisher successfully underwent chemotherapy through the winter, but once treatments ended, the cancer quickly returned. Another round of treatment seemed like a longshot and would have required Fisher to leave the area and be away from family and friends, Groce said.
“So, he opted to just let things wind down,” Groce said.
Of the people associated with Mountain Stage, Groce said he knew Fisher the longest.
“I met Francis in 1972, when I first moved here,” the songwriter and radio show host explained. “At the time, he’d just moved back to West Virginia from New York.”
At the time, Groce was an artist in residence. Fisher was the engineer at WDNE radio in Elkins.
“I went to all the stations in about a three-county area,” Groce said. “We hit it off and became friends.”
Born in California, Fisher spent part of his youth in Parkersburg and then Morgantown. He went to Fairmont State for a short while, but then joined the Navy, where he learned radio engineering and got a first-class radio engineering license with a radar endorsement.
Mountain Stage co-creator and former executive producer Andy Ridenour said, “Francis finished his stint with the Navy, walked off the boat in New York and went into the offices of WNBC.”
He told them he wanted a job and somehow, got one.
Within a short period of time, Fisher was working at one of the biggest and most influential radio stations in the country, and doing a little bit of everything inside a radio booth.
Fisher loved New York. He and his wife Sandy lived in Greenwich Village.
“Francis was at one of The Beatles’ shows at Shea Stadium,” guitarist Michael Lipton said. “I asked him about that, what was that like?”
Fisher told him, “Terrible. The sound was terrible.”
By the time The Beatles played Shea Stadium in 1965, the band’s concerts were attended by upwards of 60,000 screaming fans. Attempts to increase the volume of the music over the noise of the crowd mostly failed.
“That was Francis,” Lipton said. “Always paying attention to how things sounded.”
For 30-plus years, along with playing in the Mountain Stage house band, Lipton assisted Fisher in the mixing and recording booth.
“I was there for some 900 or so soundchecks, and with him in the booth whenever I wasn’t playing a show,” he said.
Longtime friends, the pair also shared a house for several years.
“This amused a few people because we were very different people,” he said.
It might have been an odd couple, Lipton said, but it was a complementary one.
“He was wonderful and hilarious,” he said. “He was much more of the orderly type of person than me, which was a constant source of jabs, but we were great friends.”
In 1977, Ridenour, working at West Virginia Public Radio in Beckley, moved to its offices in Charleston at the Capitol Complex. Fisher joined West Virginia Public Radio, in Charleston, in the winter of 1978, and became the chief radio engineer after the station moved from the Capitol to its current location at 600 Capitol Street.
“We started hanging out,” Ridenour said.
In the early 1980s, Ridenour and Fisher began developing the idea for the show that would become Mountain Stage. Ridenour envisioned it as being a mix of music and comedy, and asked Fisher if they could pull that off.
“He said yes, but he wasn’t entirely telling me the truth,” Ridenour said.
In order to make it work from an engineering standpoint, he said Fisher had to put together three eight-channel field mixers. It was an unconventional solution to the problem of recording multiple musical acts on one stage, one after another.
“We didn’t always have the way to do it conventionally,” Groce explained. “What we did was very West Virginian.”
Fisher was also the one who suggested bringing in Groce to host the show. At the time, Ridenour doubted Groce would even be interested.
“He’d had success and was touring, but it turned out that Larry was getting tired of the touring and wanted to stay off the road more,” he said.
Groce and Ridenour became the faces of the show. Groce was the host and the creative director, while Ridenour handled things behind the scenes as the producer.
Fisher took care of the technical part of the show, the sound that millions of listeners heard on the radio every week. It was a huge undertaking and responsibility.
“We had a hard and fast rule that only Francis mixed guests,” Ridenour said.
This was his part of the show, and he was the authority, but the show sometimes took some pushback on that rule.
During one show, the tour manager for a country star demanded the artist’s personal engineer mix her music set on the program.
The engineer was also the artist’s husband.
It was a delicate situation, and the tour manager was vehement, so Ridenour warily broached the subject with Fisher in the control booth with the artist’s husband sitting behind him.
Before Fisher could object, the other engineer spoke up and said, “No, no, no. I don’t want to mess with this. This is his board, his thing,” Ridenour said.
It was too complicated for any outsider to just come in and take over.
Ridenour said, “The guest’s husband was a good enough engineer to know that he didn’t need to go jump in somebody else’s pond.”
Lipton said part of his job in the recording booth was to sometimes act as a buffer and distraction when the show booked a guest who wanted to wrest control of the sound board.
He said when it came down to it, he was usually pretty good at playing “good cop” to Fisher’s “bad cop,” but he remembered when a disagreement with a bluegrass band kept escalating.
“They had a young, twenty-something engineer who wanted to argue about how to put a microphone on a mandolin,” Lipton explained.
The touring engineer wanted it one way. Fisher said it needed to be done another way.
Lipton said he thought he’d managed to get the visiting engineer to relax during soundcheck, but after the show’s theme song, the argument flared up again.
“And now, we’re in the show,” he said.
And then the visitor began to lecture Fisher.
“Back in the day,” he began.
Fisher cut him off.
“I am back in the day,” he fired back.
They did it Fisher’s way.
Before he passed, West Virginia Public Broadcasting honored the engineer for his work with the radio network and as one of the co-creator’s of Mountain Stage with a weeklong tribute. It was a rare honor given by the network, and a surprise for someone who seemed to conspicuously avoid the spotlight.
Ridenour said, “The show was fortunate to have the right people at the right time and at the right place to make it happen.
“Francis was very talented, key, and I don’t know anyone else who could have done what he did for the show. I will always be grateful for his time and his presence.”
“We were brothers,” he added.
In his final months, aware his time was short, Fisher received fewer guests, but he still saw a few old friends, including Ridenour, Lipton and Groce.
Groce said, “He was very brave, uncomplaining and there was no self-pitying. That’s something I admire a lot. He was very brave.”
Lipton said Fisher never lost his sense of humor.
“He was still giving me crap,” Lipton laughed.